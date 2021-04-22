Odell Brewing Co. Cans Are Coming to Twin Peaks

Ouray, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- They continually improve the Fort Collins and surrounding community, fostering meaningful relationships with the non-profits they support (such as the Cultural Enrichment Center of Fort Collins, The Growing Project, The Wildlands Restoration Volunteers, and The Gathering Place). They have recently focused their charitable efforts on the Odell Brewing COVID Relief Donation Fund, helping people in the community who the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted.



We are excited to announce that Odell Brewing Co. will be joining us at Twin Peak Lodge & Hot Springs. We will be offering a Bucket of Beer with their cans, featuring a Colorado favorite, Peach Stand Rambler, made with Palisade Peaches.



This brew will be the perfect match for your summer getaway at Twin Peaks. It pays homage to the real-life peach orchards from Palisade in Colorado's Western Slopes. Mellow out on your next Ouray, CO lodging adventure with a beer that is "refreshing and bright like a calm Colorado sunset."



