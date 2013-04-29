Odessa- Florida Custom Homes- a Piece of Heaven

Odessa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Boger Homes of Lutz, Florida custom builds “dream houses” that can hardly be put into words. Their canvas of art is best displayed in Odessa, a part of Tampa Bay that rests between Central Tampa and Westchase where there are plots of large land that are spread out where privacy is cherished.



There are large lakes and ponds that surround pieces of this Odessa community which allow the custom builders to provide the privacy and surroundings that give each custom home design, it’s own sense of wherewithal. There are many horse farms in the area with pastures and fences that corral their stock and send off that sense of tranquility.



The Steeplechase community is a private region that boasts some of Tampa’s largest homes and envelopes for property seen around. Reminiscent of areas on the East Coast of Florida like Jupiter and even North of Tampa like San Antonio and Dade City, this region is special.



Many of the homes are 6,000 square feet and above and rest majestically in their own private region of this community. A recently completed home by Boger Homes opens up this weekend as this project undertaking which has been about a full calendar year, welcomes its owners with movers and furniture this week.



The appointments and finishes of each room possess a custom touch that are never seen in a development home. Crown moldings and wooden carvings are embedded into the ceilings that offer a sense of warmth and feel that envelops the sensitivities as one walks through each room. There is almost nothing standard in this home where even spaces are cut with different angles and curvatures that hint at “feng shui”.



Convenience and modern living space is at the heart of much of the design of these custom homes. The coordinated efforts between the designer, custom builder, cabinet maker, and architect are obvious with no stones left unturned. The maestro of a custom built home needs to constantly stay in touch with all the necessary parties and keep all informed as plans to action are pulled together.



For details about building a custom designed home in Odessa, Florida and any other prime properties in Tampa Bay, contact Boger Hones at (813) 949-0074 http://www.bogerhomes.com 21859 SR 54 Lutz, Fl 33549.



Media Contact

Boger Hones

21859 SR 54 Lutz,

Odessa, Florida 33549

Phone : 813-949-0074

Fax : 813-948-2945

info@bogerhomes.com

http://www.bogerhomes.com