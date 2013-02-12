"Odfjell SE Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Odfjell SE Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Odfjell SE" Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain is an essential source for data, analysis and strategic insight into "Odfjell SE". The report provides key information relating to oil and gas assets of the company along with its operations across the value chain. The report examines the company's business structure, operations and products, and provides an analysis of its key revenue lines.
Scope
- Provides information on length or historical production or capacity data on Company's oil and gas assets across the value chain
- Forecasts capacity of major oil and gas assets to 2016
- Reports oil and gas assets for each country including operator and equity details for major oil and gas assets of Company
- Provides summary analysis of key revenue lines and strategy
- Details on Company's business description, locations and subsidiaries as well as a list of products and services
- Latest mergers and acquisitions, partnerships or financings of the company including debt, equity or venture finance.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Note*: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Research your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects
- Assess your competitor's major energy assets and their historic and forecast performances
- Identify and assess potential corporate and asset investment opportunities
- Support sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better
- Qualify prospective partners and suppliers
- Obtain up to date company information.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Belships ASA, Eitzen Chemical ASA, Hanjin Shipping Co., Ltd., Jason Shipping ASA, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Stolt-Nielsen Limited, Tokyo Marine Co., Ltd., Wilson ASA
