Odisha's Centurion University Ranked Among the Top 20% Universities in India

Odisha, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- Similarly, in the India Ranking 2020 in engineering category in NIRF, Centurion University of Technology and Management ranked in the top 25% institutions in the country. Centurion University has been accorded as a Grade "A" university by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), established by the UGC of MoHRD, Govt of India after evaluating the performance of the Universities in the Country. Only 2% of the Universities are Grade "A" in India.



Centurion University is one of the youngest universities to achieve such a distinction. Its unique skill integrated higher education model has been widely recognized by several global organizations such as the United Nations, UNESCO, World Bank as well as nationally by the NITI Aayog, Government of India and State Governments. This model exclusively focuses on building community centric, employable and entrepreneurial youth. It also creates multiple pathways for students who are counselled based on their aspirations, capabilities and potential.



Centurion University is an accredited, notified Skill University with a track record of skilling and training 195,000 youth from difficult geographies, marginalized communities and differently-abled youth."Our unique approach towards higher education, inter-disciplinary course designs and strong focus on applied and product centric research is enabling us to create future ready youth. Frameworks such as the NIRF provide a very good foundation for continuous improvement towards this end," said Prof Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor, adding, the focus is to make Centurion one of the top 50 universities in the country.



About Centurion University Of Technology & Management (CUTM)

From the inception, Centurion University's DNA has been "Shaping lives and empowering communities". The University has focused on 'hands-on', 'experience based', 'practice oriented' learning that makes a difference through appropriate and relevant innovation and action research. While promoting Nano, Mini and Micro Enterprises, the University works toward learning experiences that are 'quantifiable', 'sustainable', 'scalable' and 'replicable'.



