Odjaghian Law Group Brain Injury Division Year in Review

Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Attorney Tina Odjaghian obtained a $6.1 million dollar settlement on behalf of her client Juan Cuevas in 2012. Mr. Cuevas suffered a traumatic brain injury in the course and scope of his employment at Roofing Excellence when he fell 20 feet off scaffolding and sustained multiple hematomas and factures. Mr. Cuevas suffered severe cognitive deficits, memory loss, tinnitus, depression, anxiety, and other behavioral issues as a result of this incident which necessitated lifelong care. Odjaghian’s firm conducted detailed investigation through medical discovery and ascertained information regarding daily manifestations of applicant’s behavioral disorder so that the clinicians could comment on firsthand observations in making the proper diagnoses and recommendations.



Odjaghian’s settlement of the Cuevas matter yielded an upfront cash payment to the applicant to help meet his immediate needs, and the remainder was organized in the form of a structured settlement. Odjaghian and her firm enlisted the help of a conservator to make certain that applicant’s needs and financial obligations were properly managed throughout the settlement process and long term. Odjaghian also worked closely with structured settlement consultant Steve Chapman in purchasing the annuity that would make monthly payments to fund the applicant’s needs throughout his lifetime. Odjaghian also represented the applicant’s spouse in obtaining compensation for the time she dedicated in caring for her husband after his injury before Odjaghian’s involvement in the case.



As a brain injury lawyer, Ms. Odjaghian is entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the safety and well being of her clients and their respective family members. She prides herself in being on the forefront of successfully asserting unconventional remedies to help her clients cope with injuries of life altering magnitude such a traumatic brain injury. In May of this year, Ms. Odjaghian was successful in asserting that her client was not only entitled to home health care and institutional care benefits but also child care services since his brain injury rendered him unable to safely care for his five children for whom he was the joint care taker prior to his injury. With his children safe and looked after, the applicant is now focused on practicing the coping skills he is learning in therapy and hopes to master his life skills and spend quality time with his family.



About Ms. Odjaghian

Ms. Odjaghian brings with her a unique perspective in prosecuting plaintiffs’ catastrophic brain injury cases. Through her experience, she is able to anticipate the defense position and negotiate optimal results on behalf of traumatically brain injured workers. Ms. Odjaghian’s practice areas include workers’ compensation litigation with an emphasis on brain injury litigation.



