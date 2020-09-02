Odmaytech, China's Leading Manufacturer and Supplier of Spring Machines

Huizhou City, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- Greenuptown.com, the leading manufacturer of CNC spring making machines is pleased to present the newest equipment in the CNC spring making machine category. Potter wire forming machines, computerized springer formers, potter spring formers, pottery rotatory devices are the latest additions. Their bestselling spring making machine series or the MCS is now equipped with the latest rotary wire feed. With a wide variety of options, users can also optimize their spring making machinery as per their needs and requirements.



The spring making machines can be used to manufacture springs with fully automatic system. The equipment currently available in this category are: Mechanical & CNC spring coiler, CNC 2 Axis Garter Spring Coiling Machine, CNC Spring Forming Machines, Mechanical Torsion Spring Coilers, Automatic Decoilers, Mechanical Spring End Grinding Machine and the Electrical Tempering Ovens. The spring forming machines are used to manufacture spring compressions, torsion springs, extension springs and wire forms across industries including home appliances, electronics, lighting fixtures, electronics, toys, automobile, sports facilities, etc.



Odmaytech had collaborated with the Japanese technicians in developing "Servo Rotary Bending Equipment" with registered patents from different countries. This equipment significantly reduces the supporting tools and fixtures used in the process of spring making. It also helps in achieving identical wire diameters across production. The spring making machines are backed by state-of-the-art technology that enable debugging, time saving, high wire feeding precision, light and stable rotating speed, high efficiency, fast and stable molding, dirt resistance and more.



To know more visit https://www.greenuptown.com/



About https://www.greenuptown.com/

Huizhou Odmaytech Machinery Co., Ltd. Based at Guangdong, China was founded in 2008. Greenuptown is one of the brands which manufactures and supplies automatic spring making machines, coil spring making machines, small spring making machines, CNS spring manufacturing machines and peripheral equipment. With worldwide distribution for over 20 years now, the company has registered patents from many countries.



Media Contact



Huizhou Odmaytech Machinery Co., Ltd.

Address: Guangdong, China

Phone: +86-752-6682869

Email:info@odmaytech.net

Website: https://www.greenuptown.com