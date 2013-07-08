'OdorXit' Available on the Apple App Store and the Android Market Place

West Chester, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Available today, Go Mobile Connections presents: the OdorXit app which offers a powerful yet easy-to-use platform to explore and utilize what OdorXit has to offer. Users will enjoy a unique mobile app experience that includes innovative content and features. Notable features of the app include an Odor Wizard to find the right solution to solve your toughest odor problems, a free report on the biggest odor problems around and the ability to order products right from within the app.



“OdorXit’s corporate mission is to provide safe odor elimination products – not “cover-up” products -- that are easy to apply and effective on all kinds of odors including tough odors, like cat urine in a hardwood floor. We treat our customers like WE would want to be treated by giving them honest solutions to their odor problems even when our products are not the best answer. We are continuing to implement new ideas to make odor elimination easier and this app is perfect for the new age of customers who are ‘on the go’ and must still eliminate odors,” said Deb McMillan, President of Listening Systems, Inc. DBA OdorXit Products.



The application will be available for free on the iPhone App Store and Google Play Store.



The OdorXit app was developed by Go Mobile Connections. Go Mobile Connections is a mobile marketing agency that provides their clients with a mobile marketing strategy designed to get new customers and to keep current customers coming back more often, thereby resulting in more profits. The folks at Go Mobile Connections are experts in mobile marketing and put together marketing plans using creative mobile marketing strategies that guarantee results. Please visit www.GoMobileConnections.com for more information about how you can affordably use mobile in your marketing plan from Mobile Websites, Custom QR Codes, SMS Text Message Marketing, Mobile Coupons or to get your own mobile app developed.



