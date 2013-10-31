OEE Software Lacks Automatic Classification of Downtimes Reports System Insights

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Will Sobel, CEO of System Insights, cited one of the deficiencies of OEE (overall equipment effectiveness) software, namely the inability to support Auto Classification of Downtimes. Sobel said, “OEE software cannot do this, and vimana can. System Insights maps the data patterns to the reasons for the downtimes. With this information manufacturers can automatically know why the machine is in a downtime without wasting valuable employee hours.” Typical “monitoring” solutions based on OEE require intrusive inputs from the operator, which leads to bad data, and slows down the production process.



vimana is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning, and machine learning technologies to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



Users can understand the causes of production losses on the shop floor, including machine breakdowns, poor quality, material starvation, and incorrect machine usage. With vimana, energy use is optimized and the environmental impact of operating machine tools is reduced. The vimana product goes beyond simple data aggregation, and helps manufacturers increase device utilization, reduce scrap rates, decrease unplanned downtimes, and improve profitability. By improving machine utilization and reducing energy consumption, vimanas’ clients save between $30-100K per machine, per year.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400