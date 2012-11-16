Oehlert Bros. Now Offering Customers a Discount to Save $100 on Heater Installations

Royersford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Oehlert Bros. is pleased to announce that they will now be offering $100 savings on heater installations for the upcoming winter season. They also offer heating system repairs in Chester County for those who need simple repairs or maintenance checkups. No matter what type of heater one may have in their home, Oehlert Bros. offers this discount on boilers, tankless hot water heaters, furnaces, indirect hot water heater makers and more. For those who are looking for heating repair service in Oaks, they can depend on Oehlert Bros. for all heating units.



Whichever heating unit a person may have, their technicians will be sure to educate him or her on the benefits of tankless hot water heaters. So, for those who wish to save on tankless water heaters in Phoenixville, they can now benefit from the high efficiency at an affordable price. The professionals at Oehlert Bros. understand that water heaters are one of the biggest energy users in a home. That is why they are proud to offer the most cost-efficient and long lasting heating units for their clients.



So, for those who are looking for heating repair service in Collegeville, they can look towards Oehlert Bros. for all future installations on units that may need to be replaced. Being that they are a full service HVAC company, homeowners can be rest assured that all their concerns would be addressed from Oehlert’s professional HVAC technicians.



About Oehlert Bros.

From cold winters to sweltering days in the summer, the primary objective at Oehlert Bros. Inc. is to keep homes comfortable. Since 1948, local homeowners have counted on them to provide services in a friendly, professional manner. Oehlert Bros. provides professional installations of dependable equipment with great warranties. Thousands of local residents have relied on them for reliable Heating and Cooling Installations.



