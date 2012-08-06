Oehlert Bros. Offers Customers With 24 Hour Emergency Heating Repair Service

Royersford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Oehlert Bros. provides the best air conditioning service in Oaks, and has announced the availability of 24-hour emergency heating repair service. They provide professional installations of dependable equipment with great warranties. They have free estimates along with written proposals detailing the work to be performed to ease the customer. They give a 10-year warranty on all parts such as compressors, humidifiers, air cleaners, boilers, tanks, etc. Oehlert Bros. is a trusted specialist who provides efficient installation and repair to every customer.



Oehlert Bros. provides speedy, reliable air conditioning repair services in Collegeville that will help customers take the edge off of the summer heat. Oehlert Bros. air conditioning technicians can diagnose and repair any type of air conditioning system. Any make; any model. They not only repair air conditioning systems, but also provide preventative maintenance that will prolong the life of your air conditioner, improve its performance, and help it run more efficiently. Their air conditioning professionals in Collegeville can also help replace the existing air conditioning system with a new energy-efficient system that will provide superior cooling and save your money.



From cold winters to sweltering days in the summer the primary objective at Oehlert Bros. Inc. is to keep homes comfortable. Since 1948, local homeowners have counted on them to provide services in a friendly, professional manner. Oehlert Bros. provides professional installations of dependable equipment with great warranties. Thousands of local residents have relied on them for reliable Heating and Cooling Installations. To learn more visit http://www.theenergyexperts.com/