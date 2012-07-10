Oelhert Bros. Inc. Announces 24 Hours Emergency Heating Repair Service

Royersford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Oelhert Bros. Inc. is the most trustworthy service provider for AC Repair in Bucks County, Air Conditioning in Collegeville, Air Conditioning installations in Phoenixville and Heat Pump Repair in Montgomery County. Recently, they have announced 24-hour emergency service for heating and air conditioning services for all their customers.



Spokesperson of Oelhert Bros. Inc. stated, “We offer many service plans for our customers for heating and air conditioning solutions. We are offering emergency repair service for AC Repairs in Bucks County and other surrounding areas, without charging anything for repair parts. Our affordable service plans include: Annual Tune-Ups, Repairs - Parts & Labor, Emergency No-Heat Repairs, Same Price - Weekend, Evenings, and Holidays.”



Oehlert Bros. Inc. offers Air Conditioning installations in Phoenixville, Heat Pump Repair in Montgomery County and other surrounding areas with a 10-year warranty on all parts. To name a few parts that are included in the warranty are a compressor, heavy-duty scroll compressor, and high performance filters. As for their warm air furnaces they also come with a 10-year warranty as well a lifetime warranty on the heat exchanger. Oehlert Bros. maintenance service consists of expert level central cooling and cleaning coils.



During the long cold winters to the scorching hot days of summer, The Oehlert Bros. main objective is to keep homes at a comfortable level. Starting in 1948, local homeowners have depended on us to deliver friendly, professional services. Thousands of local citizens have relied on Oehlert Bros. for Heating and Cooling Installations.



