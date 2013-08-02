OEM Auto Parts Co Sets High Standards at Reasonable Prices for GPS Nav Radio

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- GPS navigation radio units have always been one of the most expensive add-ons for vehicles today and they are something that people love to have it in their vehicles. Thankfully, OEM Auto Parts Co has alternative options for people who drive GM, Chrysler, and Ford.



Their MyGig Radio units can cover several continents such as North America, Europe, and parts of Africa like South Africa, Middle East, New Zealand, and Australia. They come in various models and enhanced navigation systems and also varying features that push the GPS navigation to the next level.



What OEM Auto Parts provide with their navigation systems is that the same quality of GPS radio devices can be set up and installed in cars from particular manufacturers but not with the same expensive price, they aim to provide less expensive alternatives for those who wish to have the same GPS device. Amazingly, they specialize in the “Big 3” domestic vehicle manufacturer’s OEM electronics which makes sure that the electronics that the customer will be purchasing will definitely be compatible to the vehicles. There are accessories, rear view mirrors and camera, Sirius accessories, and so much more that can be added to vehicles and enhance the experience of radio GPS navigation with OEM Auto Parts Co.



A reliable customer support and service makes OEM Auto Parts a trustworthy company when purchasing these items, they are proudly selling fresh factory touch-screen radios and they also purchase from customers so long as they are not stolen.



About EOM Auto Parts Co

OEM Auto Parts Co (http://oemautopartsco.com/) is a company that started out back in 2008 providing factory OEM electronics at reduced costs with specialty in the three domestic vehicle manufacturers. They have dedicated employees who surround themselves with the latest automotive technology every day and offer alternatives to customers.



