OEM Coatings Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Axalta Coatings Systems

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- OEM coatings are advanced technology coatings by producers of durable goods. These coatings function as protective coatings and offer decorative finish to the coated product. In terms of value, OEM coatings accounted for nearly 30% share of the global coatings market in 2016. The OEM coatings market has been expanding since the last few years. Products are shipped directly by the manufacturer to the customer without going through the typical distribution channels. Special purpose coatings are manufactured to meet the demand in niche end-uses such as automobile refinish coatings and marine coatings.



A thin layer of OEM coating offers decorative finish, which augments the value of the coated product. The finished coating is considered one of the principal selling features of products such as wood furniture, automobiles, and electronic appliances. Protection from product deterioration and value addition characteristics are anticipated to drive the OEM coatings market during the forecast period. However, the additional functionality and decorative quality requirements are obligatory to meet environmental regulations. The principal regulations are associated with the discharge of VOC which are frequently supervised and constrained at plant sites. Additional criteria such as waste reduction, low fire hazards, and better effectiveness of coatings are also expected to be met. Hence, strict government regulations are anticipated to restrain the OEM coatings market during the next few years. The GDP of the economy and sales of vehicles are directly related; sales of vehicles increase with the improvement in GDP. Automotive OEM coatings have suffered from environmental pressures and has been improved from outdated low solids solvent systems.



Segment by Key players:

- PPG Industries

- Akzo Nobel

- Axalta Coatings Systems

- The Sherwin-Williams

- The Valspar

- Jotun

- 3M

- BASF



Segment by Type:

- Powder Coatings

- Water-borne Coatings

- Solvent-borne Coatings

- Radiation Curable Coatings



Segment by Application:

- Transportation

- Consumer Products

- Heavy Equipment

- Machinery



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



