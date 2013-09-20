OEM Company Opens New Office in Livermore

Livermore, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Virtual purchasing department, OEM Company just opened a new office in Livermore, California, one of several tech industry companies that are expanding into the area.



OEM Company – a hub for researching, purchasing, and selling idle equipment for the semiconductor, medical, laboratory, biotech, and other industries – already have offices in Mountain View, California, and Dallas, Texas, however they have tripled in size in less than a year, necessitating the expansion. The new facility is 3,000 square feet of office space with a small warehouse. The office reflects the start-up environment of Silicon Valley with an all Apple iMac environment, sleek white furniture, and a state of the art B&O Media System. All of this is aimed at providing a great culture for OEM’s employees so that the company can, in return, provide world class service for clients. The office is one of several new facilities being opened by tech companies this year in Livermore, an up-an-coming area for the industry.



The new branch will help OEM continue to provide the highest possible quality customer service in their mission to provide companies with the specific equipment that they need. They buy and sell all manner of industrial equipment, acting as virtual purchasing agents for companies with demanding needs.



To see a complete list of the industries that OEM Company serves and the types of equipment that they offer, visit their website www.OEMCompany.com. They can also be found online by visiting their Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Google+, or LinkedIn pages, or you can speak with an OEM representative directly by calling (408) 705-4465.



About OEM Company

OEM Company is a buyer and seller of semiconductor, industrial, electronic, solar, and other specialty equipment. They are experts at finding the correct assets for businesses at optimal price points and offer fast quotes, competitive pricing, shipping and logistics services, and the efficient execution of all orders. OEM is a hub that exists to help business happen. For additional information please visit, http://www.oemcompany.com/.