OEMSoftwareHQ.com Explains How to Save Thousands of Dollars by Using OEM Software

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- OEM software refers to software used by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). OEM software is designed to be given to the company that originally manufactured a certain product or component. OEM products aren’t restricted to computing, and they also play an important role in the automotive industry and other multi-tiered industries.



At OEMSoftwareHQ.com, visitors can learn everything they need to know about OEM software and its unique advantages. The website explains exactly what OEM software e is before listing some of the most popular OEM software packages available to consumers today.



The website explains that the OEM system in the computer industry allows manufacturers to purchase Windows licenses, install those licenses onto computers, and then sell their computers as their own finished goods. Manufacturers purchase these licenses at bulk discount rates. Microsoft gets paid, the manufacturers save money, and consumers enjoy products from a diverse range of manufacturers.



Today, OEM software isn’t always widely available to consumers. However, as the spokesperson for OEMSoftwareHQ.com explains, there are easy ways to save hundreds - or even thousands - on software licenses thanks to the OEM system:



“At our website, visitors can learn exactly how OEM software works and what kinds of unique advantages it provides. There are OEM versions of many popular software programs, including Microsoft Office, Microsoft Windows, and Adobe Photoshop. OEM licenses help consumers save hundreds, but they can be difficult for the average person to find. That’s why we want to help our visitors save money in other ways by showing them how to buy real, legal software licenses at discounted prices.”



A full Photoshop suite license can cost several hundred dollars, for example. However, by reading the Photoshop OEM software guide at OEMSoftwareHQ.com, visitors can learn some of the best ways to buy that software - legally - at a discounted price. Discounts range from 10% to 50%, and OEMSoftwareHQ.com has published guides for many popular programs.



Whether searching for a Windows OEM guide or an Adobe Acrobat XI Standard OEM guide, OEMSoftwareHQ.com aims to tell its visitors everything they need to know about OEM software.



About OEMSoftwareHQ.com

OEMSoftwareHQ.com is an OEM software information website which explains the pros and cons of purchasing OEM software. OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) software is less expensive than traditional software licenses but may be harder to find, and OEMSoftwareHQ.com wants to help its visitors save money on their software purchases. For more information, please visit: http://oemsoftwarehq.com