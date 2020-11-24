O'er the Water, Short Film by John Francis Hebert Enters Macoproject Film Festival

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2020 -- Actor-Writer-Director John Francis Hebert of O'er the Water, a short film, is pleased to announce that his film has officially been selected for the MacoProject Film Festival. The film was also awarded 'Best of Show' in the Pinnacle Film Awards held during the months of September-October 2020. O'er the Water – A story of Insatiable Hunger, is a short film based on an actual moment that happened in his life. The movie was produced in association with Happy Theatricals Entertainment LLC.



When asked by the Macoproject team what qualities make a good film, John said "Good film show all characters (down to the very minor ones) having strong points of view, showing each frame as a portrait and don't waste a single moment. Add that up with a universally relatable story and you have a good film." The film also made semi-finalist in Blackmagic Collective Film Festival 2020, officially selected in the First-Time filmmaker sessions, The Lift-Off Sessions, Across the Globe Film Festival 2020 and the Madras Independent Film Festival 2020. To view the short film visit https://vimeo.com/445751816



To learn more visit https://macoproject.org/oer-the-water, http://www.pinnaclefilmawards.com/Winners.html



About John Francis Hebert

John Francis Hebert is an actor, writer, and director known for Creating Karma (2006), Slippery Slope (2006) and the latest short film O'er the Water (2020).



