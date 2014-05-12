Of Seeds, Trees & Cuts: Reaping the Benefits of Seed Tree Cutting Technique

Alpharetta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Atlanta, known for its reputation as the “city in a forest”, has tree- abundance topography, which makes it unique among other major cities. Thirty- six percent of the Atlanta is covered by trees and this is what Atlanta’s greatest natural resources are.



With the high percent tree cover of the city, the possibility of tree removal has a greater chance of occurrence. However, there are some appropriate techniques to execute in tree removal. One is seed tree cutting.



Seed tree cutting is one of those kinds that is consistently viewed by many foresters as a sustainable forestry practice. Through this harvesting method, an even aged forest in Atlanta will be produced. However, there must be criteria (which are based on the characteristics of the tree like wind firmness, mortality rate and rate of tree growth, to name a few) in choosing a seed tree.



But what does seed tree cutting do more?



Through seed tree cutting, establishment of a more uniform crop draws benefits of uniformity and even- aged management of the parameter.



Given that it is the simplest method to perform, seed tree cutting allows for easier and efficient operations because it is the simplest method to use. This process has lower cost most especially for forestry activities such as planning, layout, supervision, harvesting, site preparation and other intermediate treatments. Also, it may be less expensive for harvesting because of the higher hectare removal.



Seed tree cutting is also designed for amelioration of site through site preparation which allows it to easily accommodate highly specialized equipment intended for harvesting and site preparation. Moreover, it avoids damage to regeneration since felling and extraction are done before the establishment.



It is also a great help in controlling insects and other disease problems. Also, it is capable of root rots-clear cut and of stumps removal. Seed tree cutting can also be used for dwarf mistletoes and mountain pine beetle for removing overhead infection sources and susceptible strands.



Most importantly, it draws free growing plantation when combined with plantation forestry techniques and fast- growing shade- intolerant species and assures more safe working environment because most, if not all trees, are removed.



Atlanta would be better known for taking good care of seeds, trees and of cuts, other than as the “city in the forest” if they will just adapt the seed- tree cutting method.



About 72 Tree, Seed and Land Co.

72 Tree, Seed, & Land Co. LLC in Atlanta is a highly experienced and certified Arboriculture Consulting and Tree Care Firm dedicated to the Preservation and Restoration of Ecosystems. They are storm damage experts capable of handling the largest and most dangerous trees 24 hours a day. Being insurance specialists, they help their clients with handling the claims. They are a highly professional organization with the knowledge, experience, and dedication to get even the largest job done right the first time. Their specialties include arboriculture consultation, tree care services, crane services, emergency services, management services, and construction and storm water services. Safety is their topmost priority. All 72 Tree, Seed, & Land Co. jobs are supervised by veteran arboriculture professionals who emphasize safety and quality to the last detail which greatly enhances the aesthetics and ecology of the project. They also provide large tree transplanting and or planting services with highly experienced transplanting experts. They have Certified ISA (International Society of Arboriculture) arborists on staff.