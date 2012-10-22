Providence Historical Costumer Turns Author with New Title

Providence, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Inspired by her lifelong love of history and its various influences on culture and fashion and her involvement in the Society for Creative Anachronism, Providence costumer and artist Angela Costello announced this week she will be debuting her novel “Of Summer and Winter” at Rhode Island Comic Con. Costello’s first “novel” was at the age of ten through the Young Authors Conference held at the University of South Florida. “Of Summer and Winter” is a fast-paced tale of suspense and romance on the eve of the First Crusade. Cultures are crossed from all corners of the continent in this story of 11th Century Byzantium.



Taking place in the Eastern Roman (Byzantine) Empire during the later 11th Century, pre-First Crusade, the 184-page novella features a cover design and small internal illustrations by Costello. The story involves Anna, a lady of the Imperial Court, thrown into dangerous intrigue following the poisoning of her husband. Ragnvaldr, a man of the North enlisted in the renowned Varangian Guard, is ordered to guard her during a period of house arrest for defying the emperor. A short, passionate tryst between the two throws them each back into their own, vastly different worlds which they had hoped to escape from.



Angela Lee Costello was born on Long Island, New York, and moved to St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of five. There she would complete grade school, graduating from Northeast High School, and move on to attend the International Academy of Design and Technology in Tampa. In 2002 she relocated to Rhode Island with her family after completing her degree, and entered the workforce. After struggling to find work in her field, she returned to school at the University of Rhode Island in 2010 where she is completing her studies in History. Aside from writing, she's an avid illustrator in the Japanese animation style, and a self-employed seamstress who produces clothing for medieval and Victorian re-creators.



“Of Summer and Winter” is available in standard paperback edition and Kindle e-book format, both through Amazon. The book’s ISBN is 9781480083967 and it retails for $8.99 for paperback and $4.99 for Kindle. Costello will be celebrating the book’s release signing books all weekend at the 2-day comic book, media and toy convention at Rhode Island Convention Center on November 3rd and 4th. For more information on “Of Summer and Winter,” visit the official website at http://ofsummerandwinter.com. For information on Rhode Island Comic Con or Costello’s appearance, visit http://www.ricomiccon.com.