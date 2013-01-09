Off-Earth Entrepreneurship: New Book Showcases a Future Economic Environment Involving off-Earth Activities.

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- SavAlphaSci LLC is delighted to announce the launch of its latest book, ‘Off-Earth Entrepreneurship: Growing the Economy and Advancing Science’.



Synopsis:



The series is an apolitical look at a future time when space entrepreneurship and off-Earth energy play a material role in humanity’s economy. The series generally creates a realistic environment focusing on locations in our solar system.



In addition to the focus on space entrepreneurship and innovation, there is also a secondary theme of scientists looking to explore novel, cosmology-related concepts.



Although Off-Earth Entrepreneurship: Growing the Economy and Advancing Science is the second book in the series, it can be read before Off-Earth Energy: Innovation for the 21st Century and Beyond.



As the author explains, his book showcases novel technologies that could make a material impact on future economic and scientific growth.



“My book explores novel methodologies to measure relationships between energy, black holes and galaxy structure,” says Moen, who has a deep commitment to the development and promotion of new technologies and concepts.



He continues, “On that note, there is a suggestion that one fundamental purpose of the universe could be as an energy source for other universes, in a multiverse scenario.”



Having impressed critics with his exciting concepts and ambitious streak, Moen’s book is resonating with readers around the world. In fact, since its launch, it has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



“It is essentially a collection of very short stories about everything from extra-terrestrial life and swarm robotics to dark matter and black holes. All of which are told through the perspective of the "corporation" which develops off earth sources of energy that can be used to advance the human race.



There are some novel ideas presented that could easily be expanded upon to create an incredible science fiction series. However, the author's focus is on presenting the ideas and he does not concern the reader with character development or storyline.



I'd recommend this book if you are interested in the endgame for companies like SpaceX or are looking for some interesting topics to write about,” says bhofstet, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



With so much success on his hands, Moen refuses to lose sight of what is really important.



“My aim has always been to help regular people both recognize and appreciate that there is so much discovery and innovation ahead for humanity. Space-based entrepreneurship is not a quick fix for the global economy, but it will ultimately generate tremendous economic and scientific growth,” he concludes.



‘Off-Earth Entrepreneurship: Growing the Economy and Advancing Science’, published by Amazon Digital Services, is available from the publisher: http://amzn.to/VKesrX



Additional information can be found at http://offearthenergy.com.



About Axel Franklin Moen

Axel Franklin Moen is a business executive with a passion for innovation and the physical sciences.