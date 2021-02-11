New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- The global Off Highway Vehicle Engine market is expected to reach USD 51.43 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Off-highway engines is a machine designed in a way that converts some form of energy into mechanical energy. It is mainly used in vehicles off the road. These vehicles are driven on and off tiled or stony and pebbly surfaces. They have large tires and flexible suspension.



Off highway vehicle are used for exploration off the asphalt road. With high clearance and these power vehicles, trails and forest area with low traction surface are explored as well. Demand for these vehicles is growing due to its usage in trekking and exploration activities. The rise in mining, agriculture, infrastructure, and construction has risen the demand of this market. These vehicles are generally diesel based, but stringent norms by the government have driven companies to use other alternatives.



Asia Pacific is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period with a CAGR of 21%. India China, Indonesia, and Thailand are the countries that will market the off highway vehicles. With the increase in housing projects, construction of roads and airport is, in turn, raising the demand for of highway vehicle market by enhancing the demand for construction equipment in these regions. The agriculture sector is also showing growth in this market. Application of agriculture tractor on the field is increasing hence encouraging the growth of off highway vehicle in this market also.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Off Highway Vehicle Engine market and profiled in the report are:



Cummins Inc., Kubota Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Deutz AG, Deere and Company, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J. C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Massey Ferguson Ltd and Volvo CE.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



By Power Output:

Construction & Mining Equipment

<100 HP Engines

101-200 HP Engines

201-400 HP Engines

>400 HP Engines



Agriculture Tractor Engines

<30 HP Engines

31-50 HP Engines

51-80 HP Engines

81-140 HP Engines

>140 HP Engines



By Engine Capacity:

<5l Engines

5l-10l Engines

>10l Engines

By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Gasoline

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Global rise in construction



3.1.2. Increase in demand of mechanization in agriculture



3.1.3. Fragmentation of the market



3.1.4. Developing countries to show dominance



Chapter 4. Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Off Highway Vehicle Engine Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Off Highway Vehicle Engine market and its competitive landscape.



