Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market size was valued at USD 110.5 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 269.2 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.6%. The off-highway vehicle telematics is forecasted to grow substantially over the forecast timeframe due to the rising government initiatives to improve off-highway vehicles' safety and security. Besides, telematics' implementation in industrial equipment reduces the time and labor needed for machinery to be manually tested. Stringent policies are anticipated to fuel market growth. In the near future, increasing construction activities in both the public and private sectors are anticipated to augment market growth.



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



North America is anticipated to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe. The growth of the construction industry in this region, specifically in counties like the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is expected to propel the demand for this technology. Alongside this, the rising number of freight transportation firms is forecasted to augment the market at an exponential rate.



Europe region is anticipated to witness a stable growth throughout the forecast timeframe owing to the increasing concern of driver's safety. Besides, the government initiatives to prevent fatal road accident is expected to boost the market in this region shortly.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/306



Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2019, Bridgestone Corporation announced that its division, Bridgestone Europe NV / SA, has entered a contract with TomTom Telematics to acquire its digital fleet solutions services business. Through this deal, Bridgestone adds essential elements to its Tires and diverse Products as a Solution strategy that describes the changing corporate environment of the organization and its clients and society's ongoing commitment to quality advancement.

Over the forecasted period, the cellular segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 13.0%. With the development of 4G networks' accessibility, smartphones using cellular networks to send and receive data are increasing in prominence and performance.

The aftermarket segment is expected to sustain stable market growth since it provides total ownership costs, pilot testing, streamlined integration, atheist branding.

Over the forecast timeline, the construction industry accounts for the largest market. This technology provides organizations with intelligence gathering-level details of how the vehicles and installations operate and how they are used, allowing them to identify and take steps anywhere they exist to correct shortfalls in vehicle operations.

Key participants include Zonar Systems, Inc., Omnitracs LLC, MiX Telematics Limited, Harman International Industries Inc., TomTom International BV, Orbcomm Inc., Wacker Neuson SE, Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Topcon Corporation, and Stoneridge, Inc. among others.



Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/306



Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market with 250 Pages, market data Tables, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and very easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



The report is collated with the help of advanced tools and the recent primary and secondary research methodologies. Our expert analysts gather information and data available in the annual company reports, financial reports, press releases, regulatory databases, government documents, and statistical databases. In order to ensure the authenticity of the information and data studied in this report, our researchers undertake paid primary interviews with industry experts alongside other relevant entities associated with the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market.



Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/306



Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Satellite

Cellular



Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aftermarket

OEM



Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Construction

Mining

Others



Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/off-highway-vehicle-telematics-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics (SIGINT) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics (SIGINT) Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics (SIGINT) Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics (SIGINT) Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics (SIGINT) Market By End Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics (SIGINT) Market Regional Outlook

Continued…