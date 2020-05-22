Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- Off-road Tires Market is likely to hit USD 705 billion by 2025.Off-road tires are also used for the ATVs and UTVs, which were previously considered for off-road sports or leisure travels only. But presently, these vehicles have started showing up just as commonly as regular vehicles owing to easy maneuverability, light weight structure, high fuel efficiency and low cost of ownership. Moreover, they offer unmatched driving performance over multiple terrains, leading toward growing adoption of ATVs and UTVs.



Growing adoption of mountain bikes for off-road cycling competitions is prominently augmenting the off-road tires market size over the forecast timeframe. The introduction of highly durable and sturdy tires ranging from 31 to 40 inches standing height offers optimum performance in all riding conditions. Mountain bike tires featuring fast rolling tread design, high-volume casing, and triple layer compounding are anticipated to drive the segment growth.



Increasing adoption of radial tires featuring flexible side walls and reduced roll resistance will positively influence the off-road tires market growth. Utilization of heavy-duty trucks in construction and mining industries for efficient material handling will escalate the industry size. Further, increasing awareness related to vehicle efficiency, service life and safety will positively influence the integration of lightweight and fuel-efficient off-road tires.



Regulatory authorities including U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Certification & Accreditation Administration (CNCA) of China enact laws pertaining to the manufacturing standards for off-road tires. The standards include permissible limits of hazardous pollutants emitted from rubber tire manufacturing. In May 2018, European Commission published a legislative proposal for tire labelling regulations to promote the product benefits to consumers escalating the off-road tires market.



However, consistently changing regional trade policies and fluctuating raw material prices may negatively affect the product demand over the forecast timeframe. Some countries levy high import tariffs on rubber raw materials which should increase the product price, restricting the industry expansion. For instance, in 2018, China increased the import duties on synthetic rubber coming from the U.S., Singapore, and the European Union. Though the current scenario of global trade war may restrain off-road tires market demand, the expansion of production facilities across the globe will help countering this negativity.



The product is utilized for several off road vehicle types such as SUV, UTV, 4WD, HDT, Dirt Bikes & Quad and OTR. Pertaining to rising recreational activities and dirt bike events hosted across the globe, the Dirt Bikes & Quad segment is presumed to witness substantial gains in the off-road tires market. The increasing development of recreational parks and tracks for ATV will escalate the product demand.



Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4 Off-road Tires Market, By Material (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.1 Off-road tires industry share by material, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Synthetic rubber

4.2.1 Off-road tires industry estimates and forecast from synthetic rubber, 2014 - 2025, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Off-road tires industry estimates & forecast from synthetic rubber, by region, 2014-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3 Natural rubber

4.3.1 Off-road tires industry estimates and forecast from natural rubber, 2014 - 2025, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Off-road tires industry estimates & forecast from natural rubber, by region, 2014-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.4 Fabrics & wire

4.4.1 Off-road tires industry estimates and forecast from fabrics & wire, 2014 - 2025, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.4.2 Off-road tires industry estimates & forecast from fabrics & wire, by region, 2014-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.5 Carbon black

4.5.1 Off-road tires industry estimates and forecast from carbon black, 2014 - 2025, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.5.2 Off-road tires industry estimates & forecast from carbon black, by region, 2014-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Off-road tires industry estimates and forecast from others, 2014 - 2025, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.6.2 Off-road tires market estimates & forecast from others, by region, 2014-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/off-road-tires-market