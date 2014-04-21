OfferAny Enlightens Readers on How to Choose a Reliable Taobao Agent

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The taobao shopping store is the Chinese shopper’s haven with everything available at one single spot. The store provides items from Chinese, as well as international, designers and producers. It also sports a number of exclusive brands which are available at their taobao location only. As a result, it becomes harder for international shoppers to shop from taobao as the store may not ship their items to where the customers live. However, international customers need not worry anymore. The website offerany.com is a certified taobao agent who will act as an intermediary between the taobao store and the customers who wish to buy from them.



Buyers from all over the world can contact the website to purchase quality goods from taobao itself. People can look through bags, shoes, clothes, hair products, make-up items, computers, accessories, office supplies, items for the home and garden and the like. The users need to go through a simple six step process to finalize their orders.



First, they need to register as a member on the website and then, browse through the many available options to find the items they want. Next, they can submit their orders and make their payments through the payment method which suits them the most. The website will then order the specified items from taobao and after three to five days, will receive the items they have ordered. After that, the customer’s order will be shipped to them.



The agents at the website are able to speak fluent and proper English. So, international buyers will not have to worry if they cannot speak Chinese; they will still be able to have a great shopping experience. The agent works continuously through the week with the services being offered twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. If the customers have any questions, queries or problems, they can put through an email that will get a reply in under twenty-four hours. Also, the website promises to provide quick and cheap delivery within fifteen days. The website works with many big shipping companies like FedEx, DHL and Hong Kong post etc.



The website promises to protect the customer’s information and to never use it for illegal purposes. PayPal, credit cards, Western Union, Web money and Wire Transfer are all accepted. The website is dedicated to make shopping a gratifying experience and urges customers to buy from taobao through offerany.com.



About offerany.com

The website is a certified taobao agent and acts as an intermediary between the online store in China and international customers.



For more information, please visit: http://www.offerany.com/



Media Contact:



Media Contact:

OfferAny

taobaoagent365@gmail.com

Guangzhou. China