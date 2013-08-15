Metroguard Security Offers Services in Security Consulting, Management, Evaluations

Chatsworth, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Los Angeles-based security guard company Metroguard is offering security services to companies in the area, including consultations and management. The company’s team of security guards and consultants have decades of experience in the field of security, and serve areas including Los Angeles, Orange County, Ventura County, and San Bernadino County.



Metroguard offers management services that include either unarmed or armed security guards and a contingency plan outlining protocol and procedures. Sites that are covered by Metroguard’s guard services include hospitality sites, industrial facilities, construction sites, and private property. Field supervisors at Metroguard have a minimum of ten years of service before undertaking work, ensuring that every security guard is adequately trained and accountable.



Consultations typically involve discussing the client’s security needs and Metroguard’s capabilities. In addition to management services, Metroguard offers marked vehicle patrolling services, loss prevention, conflict resolution, and even fire watches. Potential clients who are unsure of what services they need can benefit from the initial consultation by discussing the matter with a guard directly.



The company is offering initial consultations free of charge to new customers. After completing an initial consultation, Metroguard offers a trial period of thirty days, after which customers may end service or continue service based on their satisfaction.



Interested parties should contact Metroguard directly at http://www.metroguardsecurity.com/contact.php to receive a free quote or to schedule a consultation.



About Metroguard

Metroguard is a growing presence in Southern California, offering security guard services to entities ranging from Fortune 500 companies to construction companies and residential communities. Our focus on consultation ensures a personalized experience for every client as we work hard to provide top quality security services. We provide consultations, management, and patrolling services, as well as loss prevention and conflict resolution.