Offering Water Damage Repair Atlanta, Floodmasters Uses Safe Plant Based Microbial Products

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- With summer in full swing, people throughout the Atlanta, Georgia area are experiencing hot temperatures and an abundance of rain. With this rain occasionally comes some flooding, leaving homeowners with water damage and, unfortunately, mold.



Any amount of water that is left sitting in a home or business is at risk of developing mold or other bacteria that can be harmful to a person’s health. If water damage is cleaned up quickly, within hours, it will lessen the risk of developing health problems.



But when choosing a water damage restoration Atlanta company, it is imperative to fully understand the chemicals and cleanup methods they use prior to allowing them to proceed with the job.



Offering mold removal Atlanta, full damage restoration company Floodmasters uses plant based antimicrobial products to ensure the safety of homeowners, children, pets and the environment. Servicing Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Rockdale and Whitfield Counties, Floodmasters provides a wide range of water damage Atlanta services and a multitude of other restoration solutions for both residential and commercial properties.



When heat and moisture are present, mold and bacteria form very quickly. Therefore it is very important after a water or moisture incident to have it treated immediately.



According to Floodmasters, applying an antimicrobial solution prevents mold from growing as a result of water damage. It does not kill mold, but it creates an inhospitable environment for the microbial growth on the materials in which it is applied.



Floodmasters states, “Once mold is already present, steps must be taken to prevent its growth. After water damage, the risk of microbial growth increases and the clock starts ticking. If not properly treated, mold can begin to grow quickly and can cost a homeowner or business owner thousands of dollars that insurance companies do not cover.”



To further help customers, Floodmasters works directly with insurance companies to lessen the hassle of getting water damage repair Atlanta completed.



Floodmasters is a full damage restoration company, specializing in water damage cleanup, sewage cleanup, odor removal, carpet dry out and removal, flood damage cleanup, rain water removal and treatment, hardwood floor drying, dehumidification rentals, blower rentals, furniture treatments, wall drying, reconstruction services, carpet cleaning, furniture drying, fire and smoke damage removal, commercial structural drying and much more.



About Floodmasters

Floodmasters is a locally owned and operated full damage restoration company. Representing the customer, Floodmasters works directly with insurance companies to make the process easier for the customer. The company offers 24/7/365 services to better serve customers anytime that a disaster may happen.