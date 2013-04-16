OfferSushi Offers a Unique Birthday Party Idea for Boston Natives

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- If you're seeking a fun and unique gift idea for a significant other, friend or family member, OfferSushi.com offers a memorable, one-of-a-kind service that's sure to please any sushi lover. OfferSushi.com lead chef and founder Chef Ryan offers in-home sushi catering to Boston area natives, so clients enjoy a fresh-prepared Asian meal, cooked right in their home kitchen.



“Creating delicious rolls right on their kitchen and taking care my clients is my passion. It's a delightful surprise for any sushi lover, as the best sushi is fresh sushi and it doesn't get much fresher than this!” explained Chef Ryan , founder of OfferSushi.com. He added, “Quality is our priority. Preparing world-class sushi is an art. We are the masters. There are few things more rewarding than seeing the look of delight and surprise on my clients' faces when they're served. It's just wonderful!”



OfferSushi.com's in-home sushi preparation makes for a memorable gift for a birthday party, anniversary, or “just because.” In addition, Chef Ryan also offers private sushi class tutorials to individuals who wish to learn the tricks to making the perfect, authentic-tasting sushi roll at home.



Chef Ryan can prepare a wide range of Asian dishes and sushi varieties during your in-home visit. The Offer Sushi menu includes an array of different varieties, including Sexy Lobster Roll, Avocado and Asparagus Roll, Spicy Heaven Tuna Roll, Red Sox Maki, Tuna Crunch, California Rolls, Tuna Sashimi and Dragon Roll, among many others. And since it's the client's special treat, custom-made sushi rolls are available upon request.



Chef Ryan has an impressive list of credentials and experience. Chef Ryan has been serving Boston natives for nearly a decade, working at a number of different seafood restaurants in the Hub. He is also well-known for his private sushi catering services at Boston area country clubs and golf clubs, including the Nashawtuc Country Club in Concord, MA, the Milton-based Wollaston Golf Club and the Pine Brook Country Club in Weston.



In recent years, Chef Ryan has expanded to offer private sushi catering services for special events, ranging from large special events and celebrations at Boston area restaurants, bars, clubs and venues, to corporate events, to Harbor cruises aboard luxury yachts, to in-home catering services for small private gatherings.



Offer Sushi serves the entire Boston area, from Boston proper to North Shore communities such as Danvers and Gloucester, to Andover, to western Massachusetts communities like Weston, to Brookline, Plymouth, Fall River, Cape Cod and beyond.



To learn more about Chef Ryan's Boston sushi catering services and to arrange for an in-home visit to surprise a friend, family member or significant other.



