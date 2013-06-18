NECS (UK) Ltd Provides an Impeccable Commercial Cleaning Services at Affordable Cost

Northumberland, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- NECS (UK) Ltd, is nationally renowned as one of the UK's leading cleaning companies offering an impeccable and comprehensive range of industrial and commercial cleaning service. Known for its tailor-made and impeccable services, NECS (UK) Ltd has been growing rapidly, primarily due to their consistently excellent standard of commercial cleaning services that are provided to an ever expanding customer base.



A representative at NECS (UK) Ltd stated that, “Our skilled team of cleaners will provide you with contract cleaning and commercial cleaning services that will earn your trust, provide you with high quality cleaning, offering value for money. Our office cleaning in Birmingham offers a tailor-made service that is customised to individuals requiring hygienic and flawless cleanliness. In the North of England, we currently own three facilities that enable us to deliver our expertise extensively throughout more than 100 towns and cities located in the region.”



NECS has been providing high quality contract cleaning services at various locations with competitive prices. Among the leading contract cleaning companies in the North East of England they possess a thorough team of cleaners who are motivated by a driven group of managers and efficient administrators. They have been successfully serving sectors like professional services, financial services, healthcare, automotive, education, retail, hospitality & tourism and manufacturing for a number of years.



About NECS (UK)

NECS (UK) Ltd started in January 2006 as a North East Cleaning Services with a scope to encompass the North East of England, has significantly expanded to provide contract cleaning, commercial cleaning and facilities management expertise from the Scottish borders to the Midlands. NECS has been providing high quality contract cleaning services at timely and competitive prices. With Expansion and quality at work in mind NECS (UK) aims to accomplish loyalty of their esteem clients from the group of efficient and passionate workers staff and administration.



To know more visit: http://www.necsuk.com



Contact:

NECS UK LTD

27 Glazebury Way,

Northburn Manor, Cramlington

Northumberland, NE23 3LD