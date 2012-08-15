Office Furniture Company JasonL Releases New Catalogue of Products for 2012-2013 Financial Year

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- JasonL, an online office furniture store based in Australia, has just released its new catalogue for the 2012-2013 financial year.



The catalogue, which can be downloaded on the company’s website, includes a wide range of new products including commercial goods that are suitable for any sized working area.



From single units and complete office solutions to single pieces of furniture, JasonL.com.au prides itself on being “your office furniture mate.” According to an article on the website, this jovial slogan is based on the company’s commitment to providing its customers with the best possible products and customer service.



“We do this by offering reduced prices on the highest quality office chairs, office desks, office screens and more,” the article noted, adding that in addition, JasonL offers a full warranty period of one to five years.



“Whether you need one chair or an entire office fitout, Jason L realises that your needs are unique and we're here to make sure you get exactly what you need.”



JasonL also features customization for most of its office furniture. For example, chairs can be ordered with specific types of bases, wheels and chair arms, and workstations can be made in desired colours and sizes. This helps ensure that each and every customer will get exactly the type of office furniture that he or she needs to be comfortable and productive at work.



Customers who are interested in purchasing office furniture from JasonL may browse through the website at anytime; category tabs at the top of the home page make it easy to find specific types of products.



Selecting “Category” brings up a list of selections including office chairs, desks, workstations, office storage and much more. Choosing any one of these terms will bring customers to pages filled with information on the available products. Every item that is for sale through JasonL is accompanied by a colour photo and detailed information including measurements, colour options, price, any applicable customisation choices, and length of the warranty.



For example, the Magpie task chair comes with a 3-year warranty and is suitable for up to 9 hours of use per day. Customers who are interested in ordering this economical chair can select from three colours for the fabric, as well as what kind of arms, base and casters are used on the chair.



Customers who would rather rent their office furniture may also do so through JasonL; the company offers leasing and rental agreements through its finance partners FlexiCommercial.



About JasonL

JasonL is a specialist office furniture store. While the online company caters to anyone looking for office furniture, its core focus is office fitouts for small to medium sized businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.jasonl.com.au