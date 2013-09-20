Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Office National de l'Electricite - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Office National de l'Electricite - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description - A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy - summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis - A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history - Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services - A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors - A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees - A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies - A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads - A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries - A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Highlights



Office National de l'Electricite (ONE) is a state-owned integrated energy company. The company undertakes activities related to generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy. It utilizes various fuels sources such as coal, oil, diesel, and wind to generate electricity. The company also procures power through long term power purchase agreements with private power producers. The activity of the company is regulated by various ministerial departments including Ministry of Energy and Mines, Ministry of interior, Ministry of finances, and Ministry of economic affairs. ONE is headquartered in Casablanca, Morocco.



Office National de l'Electricite Key Recent Developments



Jan 28, 2013: TAQA Closes Financing For Expansion Of Jorf Lasfar Coal-fired Power Plant In Morocco

Sep 03, 2012: AfDB Approves $800m In Loans To Support Moroccos Wind And Solar Power Markets

Aug 07, 2012: Sixteen Applicants Vie For 850 MW Moroccan Wind Power Tender

Apr 17, 2012: Theolia And ONE Launch Call For Tenders For First 100 MW Of Wind Project In Morocco

Jan 06, 2012: ONE Calls Preliminary Bids For 850 MW Wind Power Projects In Morocco



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



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