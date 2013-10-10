Office Pros Cleaning Provides Clients with Janitorial Services; Offers High Quality and Customized Cleaning Proposals

Scranton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- When hiring a cleaning service, do the clients get what they paid for? With Office Pros Cleaning, clients are ensured that they only get unparalleled Office Cleaning Scranton, Janitorial Services Scranton, and Carpet Cleaning Scranton. Office Pros Cleaning Janitorial Services Scranton prides itself on qualified cleaners who receive higher wages than the other janitorial service industry counterparts. Through this incentive, cleaners are motivated to work and provide the clients with the cleanliness that they truly deserve and if they are not satisfied, they get their money back.



Office Cleaning Scranton ranges from general cleaning, Janitorial Services Scranton, Carpet Cleaning Scranton, floor care, floor stripping or waxing, tile and grout cleaning, as well as disinfection and sanitation. Carpet Cleaning Scranton is necessary because carpets do not only acquire dusts and dirt but also germs and bacteria. To keep the air inside the offices clean and free from dusts, Office Pros offers three types of carpet cleaning: steam cleaning, bonnet cleaning, and very low moisture encapsulation cleaning.



Office Pros’ Janitorial Services Scranton also offers cleaning proposals that can be customized according to the clients’ needs and preferences. Clients may choose from dusting and cleaning to detail cleaning to cleaning and sanitizing the areas. Office Pros also offers arranging the furniture and reporting of damages to the clients if they so require.



Clients show their appreciation for Office Pros by leaving testimonials on its website. One satisfied client attested: "Office Pros are just so professional and they do excellent work. My office has never looked better." Pictures and videos of Office Pros’ work on offices are also documented on their website. Offices with stained floors were transformed into their original white and clean appearance. Office Pros puts “spic and span” to greater heights with the services that it offers and most importantly, the result that it produces.



About Office Pros Cleaning

Established in 2008 by Don Keating, Office Pros Cleaning is North East Pennsylvania premier commercial cleaning service provider. It aims to promote and improve work environment through quality cleaning services.



Contact:

Don Keating – President and Owner

Telephone Number: 570-309-0897

E-mail: theofficepros@inbox.com