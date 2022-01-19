Office Reality Offers a Great Selection of Reception Furniture in a Variety of Upholstery Options

Somerset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2022 -- A reception area is an important part of every business. It sets the tone for clients and employees, as well as gives the first impression to those who visit your office premises. Many different factors go into the reception area design. It should be clean, welcoming, and well-designed. This area can also be enhanced with stylish, comfy furniture. Office Reality, a prominent supplier of office furniture, offers a great selection of reception furniture in a variety of upholstery options to suit any budget and style.



With a variety of styles to choose from, such as contemporary, traditional, and modern, each style reflects different influences to help you select comfortable furnishings for your reception area or waiting area. All their reception furniture has been designed with the highest quality material to ensure durability and finish. In addition to this, they can send out fabric, leather, vinyl samples for you to check before making a purchase. If you are looking for the best reception furniture online, you can check out Office Reality's website for more information.



Talking about their reception furniture, a representative from the company stated, "We have the most extensive range of reception furniture available both on and offline in many cases they are available with a vast array of variable colour and wood finishes. Bespoke reception desk options are available, and we provide a free survey and planning service to help you with your design and space planning. We have successfully worked with numerous colleges, universities, schools, companies, and surgeries across the UK, bringing in new ideas and suggestions throughout the design process to make each reception area one to remember and enjoy."



Office Reality is a well-known supplier of office furniture and storage solutions in the UK. The organisation has a team of professionals who assist firms in selecting the right furniture and chairs for their workspace. The company has a solid reputation for offering clients high-quality customised furniture at low pricing. In addition to reception furniture, the company also offers conference furniture, education furniture, screen and pods, acoustics, storage solutions and many more.



Office Reality, a family-owned and run business, was formed in 2003 with a vision to supply businesses, organisations and individuals with competitively and realistically priced office furniture and interior solutions. The initial Office Reality website was created by a team from a Commercial Interior Design and fit-out background who recognised the need for choice and value. With an expanding customer base and increased turnover year on year, they moved to larger premises in 2010 to accommodate a growing sales and design team. The company has established itself within the furniture industry and with local companies and larger corporations locally, nationally and globally working with us to fulfil their basic or bespoke furniture requirements.



