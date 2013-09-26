Office Services & Supplies in Germany - New Market Report

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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Office Services & Supplies in Germany industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Germany office services & supplies market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
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Highlights
- The office services & supplies market consists of revenues generated from the manufacture and sale of paper, storage and other equipment, pens and pencils, business forms and stationery, and office services, such as photocopying, printing, binding etc. The market does not include the sale of office furniture or the sale of any items to non-business customers. Market values have been calculated at manufacturer's selling price (MSP). Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant 2011 annual average exchange rates.
- The German office services & supplies market had total revenues of $9.4bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- The paper-based products segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $3.7bn, equivalent to 39% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1.2% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $10.0bn by the end of 2017.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the office services & supplies market in Germany
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the office services & supplies market in Germany
Leading company profiles reveal details of key office services & supplies market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Germany office services & supplies market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Germany economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Germany office services & supplies market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Germany office services & supplies market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Germany office services & supplies market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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