OfficeÂ Stationery,Â Supplies,Â AndÂ ServicesÂ MarketÂ InÂ Middle East 2014-2018

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of OfficeStationery,Supplies,andServicesMarketinMiddle East 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Office Stationery Supplies and Services market in the Middle East to grow at a CAGR of 15.7 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for paper products. The Office Stationery Supplies and Services market in the Middle East has also been witnessing the increasing shift towards green paper consumption. However, the increasing adoption of digitalization in office work could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Office Stationery Supplies and Services Market in the Middle East 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the Middle East; it also covers the Office Stationery Supplies and Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are 3M Co. Ltd., Office Depot Inc., Jarir Marketing Co., and Avery Dennison Corp.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Staples Advantage, Graffiti Office Supplies and Paper Marketing Ltd., and Al Furqan Trading Co.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



3M Co. Ltd., Office Depot Inc., Jarir Marketing Co., Avery Dennison Corp.,Staples Advantage, Graffiti Office Supplies and Paper Marketing Ltd., and Al Furqan Trading Co.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146527/officestationerysuppliesandservicesmarketinmiddle-east-2014-2018.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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