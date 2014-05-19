Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Office Stationery, Supplies, and Services Market in Spain 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Office Stationery, Supplies, and Services

Office stationery, supplies, and services includes all the products and services that are used on a regular basis in offices. This includes small items for daily use such as post-it notes, paper clips, and staples, as well as small machines such as hole punches, binders, laminators, and staplers. In addition, the market includes high-cost equipment such as printers, fax machines, plotters, and photocopiers.

Analysts forecast the Office Stationery, Supplies, and Services market in Spain will grow at a CAGR of 2.94 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the Office Stationery, Supplies, and Services market in Spain for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report takes into account revenue generated from the sales of the following: Office services such as photocopying, printing, and binding; paper-based products such as paper, envelopes, diaries, and adhesive products; presentation materials such as projectors, voice recorders, and web cams; storage and equipment such as files and folders, scissors and trimmers, staplers, hole punches, and desk accessories; and writing and marking instruments such as pens, pencils, markers, sticky notes, and flags. The report does not include the sale of office furniture or any items supplied to non-business customers.

Office Stationery, Supplies, and Services Market in Spain 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Office Stationery, Supplies, and Services market in Spain landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Region

Spain

Key Vendors

3M Co.

Group Hamelin SA

Lyreco SA

Office Depot Inc.

Staples Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors



Acco Brands Corp.

Adveo Group International SA

Antalis International SAS

Avery Dennison Corp.

Comercial del Sur de Papelerea SL (Liderpapel)

Esselte SA

Exacompta Clairefontaine SA

Grafoplas del Noroeste SA

Group Hamelin SA

Herlitz AG

Lyreco SA

Office Depot Inc.

Staples Inc.

3M Co.

Key Market Driver

Increasing Number of Offices with Increasing Investment in Commercial Properties.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Unstable Economy.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Growing Impact of Seasonal and Cyclic Trends

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



3M Co., Group Hamelin SA, Lyreco SA, Office Depot Inc., Staples Inc., Acco Brands Corp.,Adveo Group International SA, Antalis International SAS, Avery Dennison Corp., Comercial del Sur de Papelerea SL (Liderpapel), Esselte SA, Exacompta Clairefontaine SA, Grafoplas del Noroeste SA, Group Hamelin SA, Herlitz AG, Lyreco SA,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155802/office-stationery-supplies-and-services-market-in-spain-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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