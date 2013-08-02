Office Supply Company Marks 55th Anniversary

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- What do smoke signals and Signal Office Supply have in common? They’re both older than dirt but very dependable at communicating. Signal Office Supply may not be as old as smoke signals at 55 years, but they are known for wonderful customer service stemming from communication, which is one reason they have been so successful.



The motivation to start the business was driven by many factors including Gil’s insight into potential profit margins, his knowledge and understanding of the deficiencies of the competition and his insight into how to improve upon them, his superior product knowledge, his innate ability to know what his clients wanted and his commitment to do whatever it takes to please a client. His comprehensive products knowledge and the ability of his clients to take advantage of this knowledge made Signal Office Supply a unique entity and it resulted in significant additional sales and customers. When Gil’s clients had questions they were given answers.



“Even while in grade school my sons and daughters helped in many ways and my sons continue to this date,” said Founder, Gil Thiergartner. Not only is Signal Office Supply a family operation, they are a 3rd generation company.



Gil Thiergartner with his 16 Great Grandchildren In a world of high technology, it is Signal’s belief that the same situation prevalent in 1958 exists today.



“We feel that there is a lack of personal customer service being offered to most businesses. There are times you just wish you could speak to a human being and not a computer. You’ll get that with SOS.” Said VP of Sales, Fred Thiergartner (son of Gil).



“Signal Office Supply, Inc. serves commercial businesses with the same personal attention Gil gave his clients when he started the business back in 1958. SOS is focused on being a business partner to our clients rather than just an order taker or box mover. Our clients rave about us! We’ll show you how to save money without buying inferior quality. You’ll get personal attention. You’ll rave about us like our other clients.”



Their clients rave about them! ”To commemorate their 55th year, Signal Office Supply made a video of the founder’s 16 Great Grandchildren, playing as customers, delivery people and sales people. You can view the video at www.signaloffice.com. “We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it!”



The founder Gil Thiergartner stated, “I am so blessed to have such wonder family and loyal customers for so many years. The Great Grandchildren certainly made this a special celebration. My personal thanks go out to all of my family members and customers which have made this possible.”



About Signal Office Supply

Signal Office supply all types of office supplies to a wide range of businesses online