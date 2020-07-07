Office Wellness Expert Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her New Book & Online Courses

Galway, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- Giada Labrecque is a Canadian based seasoned massage therapist and office wellness expert, who is currently living in Ireland. She has proudly announced the launch of her new book and two online courses that are aimed to help people take care of their bodies while working from home in the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19. To introduce her book and online courses, Giada has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and she is welcoming generous support.



"My book and these two online courses are designed to help people stay fit, and also enable them to prevent back pain, stress, tension, aches and other back related issues." Said Giada Labrecque, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Her new book is titled 'Self-Care Solutions @ Work', and the author is welcoming backers from around the world to support this campaign and benefit her work that is based on extensive research that spans over several years.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/scsaw/self-care-solutions-work-book-and-online-course and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the publication of this book as well as the online courses. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 14,500, and the author is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Giada Labrecque

Giada Labrecque is an inspiring health and wellness expert and a professional massage therapist known worldwide for his on-job office treatments. She recently decided to raise funds and seek public support for her upcoming book and online courses, and she is welcoming backers from around the world to help her project. The book is titled Self-Care Solutions @ Work' and the author aims to make a difference in the society.



Contact:

Contact Person: Giada Labrecque

Company: Office Kneads

City: Galway

Country: Ireland

Phone: 0830648353

Email: info@officekneads.ie

Website: http://kck.st/3g52hFv