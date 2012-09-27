OfficeDr.com Sells Discount Name Brand Office Furniture for Both Home and Business

Moorestown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- OfficeDr.com is announcing publicly today the start of their mega 50 percent off sale on top name brand office furniture, along with online ordering the company also offers delivery and installation throughout the United States.



Pat Borden, media contact, was asked recently why an online store was ever launched. "To be honest, our website is pretty massive and we've been doing some updates to make it even easier for people to navigate. The website had growth spurts as we began to grow and added more products, photos, and descriptions to the site. Since we do not have the high over-head that a local furniture store does, we can pass this savings to our customers. The ability to offer discount office furniture is truly our passion and with more than 25 years experience among us, we know how to offer the lowest prices possible even on the big name brands".



Asked about the 50 percent off sale event and some of the name brands found on the site, Borden said with grin, "We love not having the middlemen on the office furniture we sell because when we find great deals and discounts, we can pass this along to our customers. We normally run sales every now and then, but this is a big one and we are sure to move a lot of our inventory. As for the brand names, we have many but a couple popular brands that come to mind are Lacasse Office Furniture and DMI Office Furniture. Both companies make furniture for either the home or an office environment".



"OfficeDr.com also offers home and office delivery along with set up or installation. We know there are a lot of online furniture establishments out there, but not all offer the delivery like we do. It just made sense to us to offer the delivery service since it can seem a bit overwhelming to see the desk or chair ordered in a zillion pieces when a box is opened. It was important to us not to just sell the furniture at a discount and make a sale, we wanted our customers to come back to us and recommend us to others", Borden said.



Asked about the future of OfficeDr.com and the website, Borden said, "Our growth has been phenomenal and it's more than we ever could have hoped when we opened online, but no matter how much growth a company has, there is always room for more! We're have quite a few pans in the fire that we know our current and future customers are going to love! We're definitely not going anywhere, we're solid"!



About OfficeDr.com

OfficeDr.com is a factory authorized dealer for the brands they sell. Since they operate online they are able to offer discounts that a local office furniture store cannot match. The owners have been in the furniture business for many years with more than 25 years experience. You can call and talk to an associate about any product you see on the website and place your order via phone. They can even assist you in choosing the right desk for your home or office.