OFFICENSE Introduces Video Conferencing Services Sensible Communication Solution Provides 24/7 World-wide Contact With Dramatic Impact on Savings

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2011 -- OFFICENSE, Baltimore virtual office services leader in Maryland, introduces another powerful and innovative method of professional communication with the addition of video conferencing services. OFFICENSE clients can now communicate visually with their counterparts nationally or internationally at a moment’s notice through the video conferencing channel.



"One of the key strategic objectives for OFFICENSE, since it became independent April 2010, was to offer its clients the freedom to work with their clients/vendors in any city they desired – cost effectively. Last year we partnered with a virtual office network that extends our reach into over 750 offices worldwide. The beginning of this year, we are launching video conferencing based on our clients’ interest in this service.” says Michael McNulty.



Most important benefit in favor of using video conferencing is that you are achieving your objectives through the power of visual communications while reaping huge savings in costs, time, and resources. Our clients will greatly reduce their costs by saving on travel expenses. No more airport security lines, travel time, hotel or baggage fees that is required to conduct face-to-face meetings. Some will benefit by shortening their hiring process by using video conferencing to conduct interviews, and lessening the burden on busy executives’ time. For our Eco-Friendly supporters, it’s a great way to reduce the carbon foot print by the reduction of travels.



Video conferencing is provided through a Samsung large screen High Definition monitor in its conference rooms of up to 18 people. The Polycom viewstation technology provides excellent user experience by creating an environment of in-person quality, even when located miles away. Through its remote control the users may easily control cameras on either ends of the communication session. Its auto adjustment also allows you to move freely without the constrictions of sitting still.



Officense video conferencing services provide the simplicity of setting up a conference at anytime. Expanded hours are available to access video conference rooms 24/7. Additional administrative and business services are also available per request.



About OFFICENSE

Well known in the Baltimore area business community since 2006 for its dedication to customer service, OFFICENSE successfully combines the benefits of traditional office space with the flexibility of virtual office solutions.



OFFICENSE’s turnkey virtual communications and virtual offices in Baltimore can be customized to include business telephone and fax numbers, voicemail, electronic fax, unified messaging, teleconferencing, voicemail to email, fax to email, professional live receptionist services, virtual executive assistants, screening and forwarding, outbound calling, appointment scheduling, order taking, customized services and much more.

For more details please contact Michael McNulty at 410-814-7500 or visit http://www.OFFICENSE.com.