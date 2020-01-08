OfficeReno Helping Businesses in Singapore with Efficient Office Space Planning and Office Reinstatement

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- OfficeReno is a renowned provider of office space planning, renovation, partition and reinstatement solutions. The service provider also supplies and installs office furniture, including office chairs, cubicles, benches, system partitions, office desks, filing cabinets, and meeting tables. In a modern office layout, space planning and optimization are essential for business growth. Right from the onset, one should know how much space should be leased for their business premises and how to utilize it completely.



In a recently held private conversation, the spokesperson of OfficeReno informed, "The under-utilized spaces become a burden on any enterprise, while too little space will constrain the productivity of the staff. To fill the gaps, we provide professional space planning to our commercial clients. Whether they are relocating to a new office or renovating an existing workspace, there are many challenges to be faced in the planning stage. However, we are there to help with our expertise and decades of experience in office space planning."



During space planning, OfficeReno relies on the practical aspects covering the structural requirements and the business culture prevailing at a workplace. It begins with comprehensive discussions on the critical issues related to the work environment. The service provider takes every effort required to design optimum spaces that improve the efficiency and productivity of office employees. The experts at OfficeReno determine their client's business objective from a long-term perspective and analyze the data to understand the patterns of space allotment and aesthetic requirements of an enterprise.



The spokesperson also shared, "Besides specialized office floor planning, we help our clients in making critical decisions on the selection of right furniture, as well as office reinstatement. The commercial tenancy agreements in Singapore include a reinstatement clause. It binds a tenant to restore the premises to its original condition at the time of vacating it. When the lease period ends, business owners often get overwhelmed by the amount of work needed for a timely handover after complete reinstatement. We help them mitigate this challenge."



OfficeReno not only does office space planning in Singapore but it also offers a wide range of solutions for office reinstatement work in Singapore. The service provider assists its clients in returning the property to its original shape as it was when they took over. OfficeReno is familiar with the building management requirements in the country. On completion of its office reinstatement project, the landlord or owner conducts a direct inspection to ensure that the reinstatement is done up to their expectations. From the demolition of structural features and removal of workstations to disposing of the unwanted clutter, OfficeReno takes care of it all.



About OfficeReno

OfficeReno is a full-service provider of commercial renovation solutions in the construction industry. The service provider has been running its office space planning business for more than 15 years. OfficeReno is also an office furniture supplier in Singapore. The service provider has completed more than 300 projects, varying from commercial and home offices to restaurants and institutions. OfficeReno provides the right design and workmanship in achieve a smooth and seamless finish for any project.



Contact Information:



Office Renovation and Office Interior Design Singapore (OfficeReno)

Address: 2 Jurong East St. 21

IMM Building Singapore 609601

Phone: +65 6264 1411

Email: enquiry@officereno.sg

Website: https://officereno.sg/