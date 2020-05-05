OfficeReno Is the Go-to Source for Office Chairs in Singapore

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- OfficeReno has been raising the bar in the commercial renovation niche through innovation, quality focus and customer-centricity. The company is widely relied on for renovation, interior design, reinstatement, space planning, glass wall partition, relocation, refurbishment, drywall partition, furniture dismantling, and furniture reconfiguration services. Regardless of the scale or complexity, the smooth and seamless finish is ensured for each project. The certified, in-house interior designers and construction specialists work 24/7/365 to complete the project on time and in line with the client's brief, industry standards in quality and applicable regulations.



The spokesperson at OfficeReno recently stated, "For OfficeReno, work is not just another task. We are a team of experienced, driven and agile professionals with a passion for the right design, elite workmanship and exceptional customer service. We have been around for 15 years and have worked for clients, big and small across sectors in Singapore. We are committed to ensuring project-specific solutions, in time and on budget. We are available for no-obligation site visits and consultations to have a better understanding of the client's expectations. We put our best foot forward to create and implement a bespoke plan to bring the client's vision into reality."



OfficeReno is not just the best construction company in Singapore but also the leading furniture supplier as well. The company's reputation is shaped on a vast product selection, featuring office system furniture, modular office furniture and bespoke office furniture. The entire selection includes, but not limited to, filing cabinet, office sofa, coffee table, office chairs, tempered glass wall, tempered glass swing door, frameless glass partitions and fully framed glass partitions. No matter what buyers opt for, they can always rest assured of high-quality furniture, replete in modernity and ergonomics and backed by reasonable prices.



On Office chairs, the spokesperson further stated, "An office chair is more than just a seat. It's, in fact, a focal point of an office, reflecting its work culture. Plus, a comfortable and ergonomic office chair creates convenience for the employee and boosts his/her productivity. When stakes are this high, it's better to be good with the choices. OfficeReno has been the one-stop source to purchase office chairs in Singapore, fifteen years on. We offer a broad variety to meet every need, taste, décor and budget. We are even ready to tailor chairs to the client's specifications, expectations and deadlines. Plus, our prices are perhaps the lowest in Singapore."



OfficeReno's office chair inventory features high-back, low-back, and mid-back executive chairs and sofas, created with elite craftsmanship and attention to detail. The chairs come with height adjustable designs, allowing the sitter to place his/her feet firmly on the ground. An ideal backrest is also there to provide the right support and cushioning to the sitter for those lengthy sitting sessions. The company also incorporates enhanced safety and mobility features into the designs. They not only elevate the employees working capacity but also complement interiors.



OfficeReno is a dedicated, organized and licensed commercial renovation company in Singapore since the past 15 years. The company excels in office interior design, renovation, reinstatement, space planning, glass wall partition, refurbishment, and furniture reconfiguration. As of now, OfficeReno stands tall as the best office renovation contractor in Singapore.