OfficeSalesUSA.com Expands Their Range of AbilityOne Skilcraft Products

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- The AbilityOne Program is a government program that benefits severely disabled individuals including people with limited mobility, the blind and wounded warriors. As a proud participant in this program, Haskell New York Inc supports AbilityOne though the Skilcraft brand. By providing employment for these capable, reliable, disabled workers, Skilcraft creates a valuable lifeline for thousands of people who would be unable to get work elsewhere. Every purchase of an AbilityOne Skilcraft product supports Americans with disabilities, and helps them provide for themselves and their families.



Through its online store, Haskell New York Inc. sells the Skilcraft brand on OfficeSalesUSA.com. The office furniture dealer has recently expanded their range of Skilcraft products further to encompass the latest additions to their AbilityOne product line.



OfficeSalesUSA.com sells a vast range of affordable office furniture and supplies to businesses, government employees and end consumers. Haskell carries products that are suitable for both commercial premises and home offices. In addition to furniture products, they sell a wide range of office supplies and provide specialty printing services as well (personalized pens, custom t-shirts, mugs, etc). This includes consumables like copy paper, to electronics like wireless signal boosters.



All products are priced extremely competitively, and their range spans both premium products and great value basic equipment. Their customer base is diverse geographically and spans numerous business sectors.



OfficeSalesUSA.com also provides an extremely popular and good value custom printing service to their customers.



A spokesperson for the website said: “We think it’s incredibly important to support wounded warriors with AbilityOne Skilcraft products. This fantastic scheme doesn’t just support our wounded veterans who fought so valiantly for our country and sacrificed so much, it also helps other Americans with disabilities into work. This is incredibly important. It doesn’t just give them a means to make money and provide for themselves, it also gives them an empowering sense of independence. The products are also incredibly good quality, and incredible value. We’ve recently expanded the range of AbilityOne Skilcraft products that we carry, not just because we believe in the program but also because we believe that these are the best products that money can buy. We’re proud to call ourselves an official AbilityOne Skilcraft dealer.”



