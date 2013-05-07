Officeworks Project for Pegasystems Showcased in HD Video

Burlington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Officeworks has announced the completion of a long-form video, created to showcase one of their recent major projects, the new corporate world headquarters of Pegasystems.



The video, which can be viewed online here, was shot on location at the 160,000 square foot space at One Rogers Street, Cambridge. In the video, CEO Jim Joyce explains several significant contributions Officeworks made to the project. These included the unique space-saving approach of using sliding glass doors and walls for interior offices as well as the choice of modular office furniture allowing for in-office conferences.



“At Officeworks, we were excited to be a part of the Pega project team and contribute creative solutions in our area of expertise,” said Jim Joyce, Officeworks CEO. “But what was most satisfying was the level of collaboration we all achieved. No matter what discipline, everyone had an equal seat at the table and by working together we were able to create this exciting new space for Pegasystems.”



The result of this unique team approach to site selection, design and construction is highlighted in the video featuring Officeworks as well as representatives from T3 Advisors (Real Estate), Visnick & Caulfield (Architects), WB Engineering (Engineering), J. Calnan & Associates (Construction) and Pegasystems.



For Pegasytems, this move into their “office of the future” was multi-year effort guided by this project team. Their new headquarters, features state of the art AV and IT technology and was designed to foster collaboration, an important part of the Pegasystems corporate culture.



About Officeworks Inc

Officeworks Inc was established in 1994 and provides a complete range of products and services for office interiors. With offices located in Burlington, Massachusetts and York, Maine we are a large enough organization to meet any challenge, yet small enough to proved personalized attention for every project.



http://officeworksinc.com/



The full video is available at this link: Pegasystems – One Rogers Street Video