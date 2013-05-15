Official Belzona Marine Dealer for South Florida & the Caribbean

Dania Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Nautical Ventures Group reached an agreement with Belzona Marine to be the exclusive dealer for Broward, Dade & Palm Beach counties, Florida and the Caribbean. Launched in 2012 at the Ft. Lauderdale Boat Show, Belzona Marine introduced a 32-foot wide-beam center console designed with innovative features and amenities never before offered in a boat this size.



“When I first saw this boat, the huge port & starboard sliding doors caught my attention along with its superior fit and finish,” notes Roger Moore, CEO of Nautical Ventures Group. “I thought this model would offer a great “all-in-one” alternative to our customers who are fisherman, divers and recreation family boaters.”



Roger continues, “With the towing package, these boats make great yacht tenders. Aside from the obvious advantages for fishing and diving, Belzona Marine’s easy opening sliding doors afford people with disabilities an easier entry and exit point- a first in our industry.”



The Miami Lakes based builder is a division of the 60 year old parent company Belzona. They will be introducing a 32-foot Walkaround Cuddy later this year. In addition, a 39-foot Center Console and Walkaround Cuddy are both on the drawing board.



“The arrival of new boat inventory will come just a few months before the opening of our new 3-acre waterfront location featuring a 13,000 sq. ft. showroom and floating docks,” states Spencer Milligan, General Manager of Nautical Ventures. “Our clientele are active water enthusiasts and these boats will appeal to the adventurer in all of them.”



Nautical Ventures has been in business for over 29 years and is currently located at the northeast corner of Griffin Road and I-95 in Dania Beach, FL. Their new showroom is scheduled to open in September 2013. http://www.nauticalventures.com



For more information please contact Roger Moore at Nautical Ventures, 954-926-5250



About Nautical Ventures Group

Nautical Ventures Group is a consortium of South Florida investors who are passionate about boating and the local marine community. Their goal is to purchase underperforming marine enterprises that are in separate areas of expertise but collectively make-up a single-source supplier for boat/motor/watersport sales, accessories, service and support to the broad South Florida marine marketplace. By year’s end they will have infused over $8.6 million dollars into capital improvements, they’ll be adding a variety of jobs to their current staff of 30, and sales are projected to reach $20 million by 2014.



Media Contact:

Address: 1880 Griffin road Dania beach

Florida 33004

Phone: 954-926-5250

Website: http://www.nauticalventures.com

http://www.nauticalventurestenders.com