Official Jailbreak iPhone 4S , iPhone 4 iOS 6 : Factory Unlock iPhone 4S, iPhone 5 for Any Baseband Released

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- New software has been tested to jailbreak iPhone 4S/4 and iPhone 5 iOS 6 and it is ready to factory unlock iPhone 5, iPhone 4S/4 running iOS 6 being released by Chip Jailbreak Group last week and available for public download via www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com Official Website.



Waiting to see if Apple will really make available the updated iOS 6.0.1, Chip Jailbreak Groups warns iDevice owners to keep their current iOS settings in order to take advantage of the latest Sap Shield V.1.7 application that has been proven successful for iOS 6 jailbreak/unlock procedure on iPhone 5 and iPhone 4/4S/3GS .



UnlockOrJailbreak.com team offers a new software that is compatible and tested to unlock and jailbreak iPhone 5, iPhone 4S and iPhone 4 running iOS 6 using a completely different exploit compared to previous iOS 5.1.1 jailbreak solution.



Boy Genius has reported that Apple is testing the iOS 6.0.1 update for iPhone and iPad with the purpose of solving some technical and browsing bugs also fixing the vulnerability used by hackers to jailbreak iPhone 4S/4 and iPhone 5 iOS 6.



According to the report of BGR, iOS 6.0.1 should be available for download and installation over the next few weeks also iOS 6.1 will be distributed after the holiday season.



Chip Jailbreak Group guarantees that Sap Shield V1.7 is compatible with iOS 6 and can easily perform an untethered jailbreak for iPhone 5/4S/4 also providing through the new software interface permanent factory unlock based upon IMEI code .



UnlockorJailbreak.com technicians claim that idevice owners should not worry about losing their guarantee because the jailbreak and unlock procedure for iPhone 4S/4/3Gs and iphone 5 is 100 % reversible and it can be easily done with a push of button within software interface.



According to Cammy Harbison reporter at International Digital Times, technicians working on the jailbreak of the iPhone iOS 5 and iPhone 4S/4 iOS 6 are very few and only a small number of companies like Chip Jailbreak Group have the qualified technicians to work with the new A6 processor. Chip Jailbreak Team scored a kernel exploit on iPhone 5 starting from failbreak developed by @ chpwn.



Harbison then refers to the creation of a new team of hackers, on behalf jailbreakdev, led by @ p0sixninja, co-founder of Chronic Dev Team. Joshua Hill aka @ p0sixninja has left the group last year, and now would be involved in the development of solutions for the jailbreak and unlock iPhone 5/4S/4 along with Chip Jailbreak Solution Ltd.