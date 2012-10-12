Official Launch of FitRated.com, an Independent and Unbiased Fitness Equipment Review Site

Troy, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- In the past decade, millions of people have invested in a fast-growing trend: home fitness equipment. Unfortunately, many of these purchases end in wasted money or stressful returns.



FitRated.com was created by fitness enthusiasts, including a certified personal trainer, to make this process easier by doing the research, and presenting the facts in the form of unbiased detailed reviews and side-by-side comparisons.



Since it's Beta launch in 2010, FitRated has quickly become a thriving community of passionate customers and shoppers helping each other find the best fitness equipment for each person's situation and goals.



Kyle Richey, founder of FitRated.com exlpains how their rating system works - "We have a proprietary algorithm that provides simple, unbiased ratings from 0-100% that consider every piece of information we find in our research, to make comparing and choosing the right model as easy as possible. This information includes customer satisfaction ratings from all retailers, ratings from the manufacture's website, all features of the product, and warranty coverage. Also, unlike most review sites, we reply to comments from shoppers and customers alike. This takes a lot of time, but it's my favorite part, because it's the best way to know what we can do to help more...and it's great to hear feedback from people we have helped."



What kind of products and information are found at FitRated.com?



Kyle answers, "The types of fitness equipment we review and compare are Treadmills, Ellipticals, TreadClimbers, Exercise Bikes and Home Gyms. The information we provide on these machines covers every aspect of the purchase decision; features and specifications, warranty and return policies, and of course where to find the best deal. It's hard to find the correct, up-to-date information online, because there are so many retailers, and the products change all the time. We spend hours doing the research, compiling the data, and finding the best deal for each product, so the consumer doesn't have to. They can just see it all in one place, get their questions answered, and choose the best option for them."



All product features, specs and prices are updated regularly, and more products are added every week. Customers are able to ask questions to get helpful answers by the owners, and the FitRated community. With the official launch of FitRated.com, they hope to help more poeple shop for fitness equipment during the holiday season.



