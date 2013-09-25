Official Payments Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OPAY) Investor Investigation of Buyout at $8.35 Per Share

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Official Payments Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OPAY) shares, was announced concerning whether the takeover of Official Payments Holdings Inc by ACI Worldwide for $8.35 per NASDAQ:OPAY share is unfair to Official Payments Holdings stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of the Official Payments Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OPAY) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:OPAY shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Official Payments Holdings Inc breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:OPAY investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On September 23, 2013, ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), and Official Payments Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPAY) announced that they have entered into a transaction agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, ACI Worldwide will acquire Official Payments Holdings in an all cash transaction for $8.35 per share.



However, given that analysts have set the target price for NASDAQ:OPAY shares at $10.00 per share and that NASDAQ:OPAY shares traded shortly before the takeover proposal at almost $8.74 per share, the investigation concerns whether the $8.35-offer is unfair to NASDAQ:OPAY stockholders.



More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Official Payments Holdings Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale. Furthermore,



Official Payments Holdings Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose from $130.17 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to $135.74 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $7.21 million to $5.97 million.



Shares of Official Payments Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OPAY) grew from $3.46 per share in Nov. 2011 to as high as $8.738 per share on Sept. 19, 2013.



On Sept. 23, 2013, NASDAQ:OPAY shares closed at $8.35 per share.



Those who are current investors in Official Payments Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OPAY) and purchased their Official Payments Holdings shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com