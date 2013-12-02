Offix Solutions Offers New Developments in Business Technology

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- New technology makes it possible for companies all over the world to conduct business from remote locations. Now, Offix Solutions is harnessing the power of this new technology to offer the services of a virtual office in Miami, Florida, for any company who needs a physical address.



Online businesses often have the drawback of having no physical location. When mail must be received, phone calls routed and other services performed that require a geographic address, having virtual offices in Miami can be an advantage to a company that operates primarily online. By offering the services of a virtual office in Florida, Offix Solutions allows those who are operating online businesses to fully participate in their respective markets. More information about virtual office locations can be found on the Offix Solutions website at www.offixsolutions.com



Virtual office service including a variety of jobs that are usually performed by a "real" office staff. Offix Solutions can offer a number of different services including:



- Email routing

- Phone reception in English and Spanish

- Dedicated phone lines

- Mail acceptance from USPS

- Office and conference space for meetings



More about the numerous benefits and services offered by Offix Solutions can be found on the company's website at www.offixsolutions.com/services.php



Offix Solutions is able to offer these solutions to international and online business owners due to the power of technology. Phone rerouting and email services are easy now that most lines are fiber optic; messages travel at the speed of light from one coast to another. Further, prices for these services have bottomed so hiring a virtual office suite, including a live receptionist, is not an expensive business outlay any longer. In fact, it may be cheaper to hire virtual office services than for a business to pay its own employees.



Offix Solutions offers the perfect technological solutions to many international and online business issues.



About Offix Solutions

Offix Solutions offers the best in virtual office services including a physical address for mail delivery, live answering services and email routing. With the help of Offix Solutions, online business owners can now operate a turnkey office suite in Miami, Florida, complete with message reception and other important features.



For More Information: www.offixsolutions.com