OffixSolutions Introduces Virtual Offices with No Hidden Fees

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Companies that operate globally or from out-of-state often have to route mail, phone calls and other information through their physical address. This may slow down communications and create problems for the company. Companies that are just starting out may not be able to afford a Miami, Florida, business address, but with a virtual office in Miami from OffixSolutions, these companies can get all the services of a "real" office at one low, monthly price with no hidden fees or costs.



OffixSolutions offers a variety of services that make doing business in the United States simple and easy and help companies comply with national regulations. A virtual office in Florida from OffixSolutions can give companies the anchored address they need to manage mail collection and forwarding. Virtual receptionist services include a dedicated and exclusive phone number in the United States from any city, and live call reception in both English and Spanish. Friendly, professional telephone staff at a dedicated 1-800 number or international phone number can receive and transfer calls anywhere in the world. Computerized answering services can give a personalized greeting to callers on the company's dedicated line and instantly transfer callers to any extension they choose. With "music on hold" service, callers can listen to soothing music during their hold time. For companies with overseas offices, call forwarding can instantly transfer calls to any cell phone or landline worldwide. OffixSolutions can even convert voice mail messages to email messages instantly for forwarding to the proper person or forward faxes to email as PDF files.



With OffixSolutions, there is no reason for companies to rent expensive office space when it is not needed. OffixSolutions can offer physical conference rooms and offices by the hour or by the day for meetings, given companies a cost-effective alternative for important conferences or meetings. Best of all, every OffixSolutions package includes no hidden fees or costs. With OffixSolutions, customers pay a flat monthly fee for the services they need and enjoy the benefits of a virtual office with a prestigious physical location.



About OffixSolutions

OffixSolutions offers the best solutions to all office needs with virtual offices in Miami, Florida. Businesses can obtain live answering services, a physical address and mail collection no matter what type of business or where they are located. Miami, Florida, is the perfect city in which to have virtual office service, being a cosmopolitan location with influences from around the world and access to some of the busiest seaports and airports in the country. OffixSolutions offers real office solutions without hidden fees and costs. One flat rate covers all OffixSolutions services, making this a cost-effective solution for new and out-of-state or out-of-country companies.



For More Information: http://www.offixsolutions.com