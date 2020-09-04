Offloading of Mobile Data Traffic to Wi-Fi Is Augmenting the VoWiFi Market Growth

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- As per a report by P&S Intelligence, the global voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) market is predicted to reach a value of $22,801.2 million by 2030, from $2,035.3 million in 2019, and is expected to progress at a 24.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market is growing robustly due to the availability of Wi-Fi hotspot across the globe and considerable enhancement in the quality of service (QoS) for users.



Request to get the sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/voice-over-wifi-vowifi-market/report-sample



In terms of end user, the VoWiFi market is divided into commercial and residential, between which, the residential division held the major share of the market during 2014–2019. The growing use of VoWiFi services in the residential sector is due to their benefits, including uninterrupted call service, even at places with weak or no cellular network. The commercial division is projected to register the higher CAGR in the coming years, because of the rising Wi-Fi network coverage at public places, industrial parks, and offices among other locations.



When technology is taken into consideration, the VoWiFi market is categorized into voice over IP multimedia subsystem, voice over LTE generic access (VoLGA), and circuit-switched fallback. Out of these, the VoLGA category is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come, which is due to the capability of this technology to provide VoLTE services by utilizing the 4G infrastructure of the network operator. In addition to this, VoLGA technology does not need any modifications in its architecture and makes use of a new separate gateway controller.



Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Research Report: By Voice Client (Integrated Voice Client, Separate Voice Client, Browser Voice Client), Technology (CSFB, VoLGA, IMS), Architecture (EPC-Based, Direct Access-Based), Device Type (Smartphones, Laptops and Tablets), End User (Residential, Commercial) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/voice-over-wifi-vowifi-market



Geographically, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come, and within the region, China is dominating the market. This is due to the fact that the country has the largest VoLTE subscriber base and major telecom operators, including China Unicom, China Mobile, and China Telecom, are present in China. The market is also growing in other countries in APAC, as several nations are deploying Wi-Fi networks in key cities.



The companies operating in the VoWiFi market are engaging in mergers and acquisitions for enhancing their presence in the domain. For example, Microsoft Corporation announced regarding the agreement to acquire Metaswitch Networks Ltd., in May 2020, for empowering operators and partnering with network equipment providers, in order to deliver the promise of 5G. Through this acquisition, Microsoft Corporation is intending to leverage the latter's technology for extending Azure platform.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Voice Client

- Integrated Voice Client

- Separate Voice Client

- Browser Voice Client



Based on Technology

- Circuit-Switched Fallback (CSFB)

- Voice over LTE Generic Access (VoLGA)

- Voice over IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS)



Based on Architecture

- Evolved Packet Core (EPC)-Based

- Direct Access-Based



Based on Device Type

- Smartphones

- Laptops and Tablets



Based on End User

- Residential

- Commercial



More Reports by P&S Intelligence



Wi-Fi Analytics Market

The rising penetration of smartphones, increasing adoption of the big data technology, and growing number of public Wi-Fi networks are the key factors that are positively impacting the growth of the market. Owing to such factors, the global Wi-Fi analytics market is expected to generate $52,975.5 million revenue by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/wifi-analytics-market-report



Extended Reality (XR) Market

The growing penetration of smartphones and connected devices, increasing collaboration among players, and rising adoption of augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) across the globe are the major factors positively impacting the growth of the extended reality (XR) industry. Owing to these factors, the global extended reality market size was $18.6 billion in 2019, advancing at a CAGR of 48.3% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/extended-reality-xr-market-insights



About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.