Offset-Account.com.au Launches to Explain Offset Account Home Loans

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- A mortgage is a necessary part of life for most people. It’s extremely rare that someone can afford to buy a house outright. There are many different types of mortgages on the market, each suitable for people in different situations. One mortgage that is proving popular at the moment is the offset account mortgage. This type of home loan allows the borrower to offset the total interest on the mortgage by keeping cash in a separate account. They only pay interest on the outstanding balance of the mortgage minus the amount that is currently in the offset account.



One offset account related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is Offset-Account.com.au. This recently launched Australian site contains information about offset account mortgages aimed towards potential homeowners and borrowers who wish to change their mortgage type. It is quickly becoming regarded as the Internet’s most useful information resource on offset accounts.



The site contains a comprehensive guide to offset account mortgages, going into great detail about how this particular type of mortgage works. It illustrates the process using examples to simplify the explanation.



Offset-Account.com.au also contains information about a plethora of other personal finance matters, such as debt consolidation loans and money saving tips. All of the content on the site is written in a simple and easy to understand way, so that financial novices can benefit from the information just as much as more experienced readers.



The site is owned and operated by Equity Resource Pty Ltd., a Sydney based financial services firm. They offer free advice on offset mortgages, debt consolidation and other financial matters.



A spokesperson for the website said: “A mortgage is usually the biggest financial arrangement that a person will undertake in their lifetime, so it is essential to get it right. All mortgages aren’t created equally, and some of them will be much more suitable than others, depending on the individual situation of the borrower. Many homeowners are benefiting significantly from offset mortgages at the moment. We wanted to create a site that simplifies the offset mortgage process and explains it to consumers. The site is also packed with other useful personal finance information.”



